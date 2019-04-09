Story from Shopping

7 Ways To Wear Silk Scarves This Season

Esther Newman
From our grandmas to Parisian It girls, the silk scarf is everyone's throw-on-and-go favourite.
In the '50s, scarves evoked Hollywood glamour (think Marilyn Monroe in cat-eye sunglasses, cruising down the highway in an open-top car), while in the '90s and '00s, outfits weren't complete without a skinny scarf draped around the neck, or a bandana doubled up as a tank top. Didn't we all want to channel Beyoncé in that iconic scarf top at our school discos?
Much to our delight, the silk scarf was the freshest micro trend to come out of SS19. At Alexachung we saw scarves knotted into bandeau tops and around model's necks like chokers, while at Burberry, Riccardo Tisci wove silky scarf-print material into a classic trench coat.
On the high street, Topshop and Zara are leading the pack with fantastic iterations; better yet, try rummaging through your gran's wardrobe for true vintage pieces.
Ahead we've detailed seven ways to use the silk scarf to update your outfits for spring.
