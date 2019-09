7 Ways To Wear Silk Scarves This Season

In the ' 50s , scarves evoked Hollywood glamour (think Marilyn Monroe in cat-eye sunglasses, cruising down the highway in an open-top car), while in the '90s and '00s , outfits weren't complete without a skinny scarf draped around the neck, or a bandana doubled up as a tank top. Didn't we all want to channel Beyoncé in that iconic scarf top at our school discos?