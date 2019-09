I Got The Latest It Girl Hair Colour — & Here's How It Looks

As soon as I decided to bleach my hair last year, people started warning me that once I did, I'd never want to go back to black. Since then, I've been three different colours: pink purple , and now, blue . It sounds fun, but I have the breakage to show for it, from little wispies around my face to short strands through my crown and plenty of dry ends. But for the most part, my hair is healthy — or at least as healthy as double-processed hair can be.