No, You Can’t Separate
Hogwarts Legacy
From J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia...
Patricia Karounos
7 Mar 2023
GG Good Game
It’s Cool To Be Good With Money, Just Ask MrsDowJones
Patricia Karounos
30 Jan 2023
Entertainment
HBO’s
The Last Of Us
Proves It’s Not Too Soon For A Pandemic ...
Katherine Singh
16 Jan 2023
Homepage
The Sims
Was Our Sexual Awakening — & It Still Is
Cast your mind back: You’re sitting in front of the shared family computer. It’s your allotted hour of ‘computer time’. You fire up
by
Alexandra Koster
GG Good Game
Digital Fashion Helps You Be Your Most Fantastical Self
There are two types of people in this world: those who like gaming and those who like fashion. Or, at least there used to be. That’s how model, gamer and
by
Patricia Karounos
GG Good Game
How To Find A Good Tarot Reader Who Will Give The Clarity You Need
So you want to have your tarot read. Maybe you’re a true believer who needs guidance with a certain question, a curious skeptic, or one of the people who
by
Patricia Karounos
GG Good Game
3 Mega Successful Women On How They Got Esports Jobs
It’s a refrain many gamers have likely heard once or twice after a few too many hours spent in front of a screen: “It’s not like you can make a caree
by
Patricia Karounos
GG Good Game
How To Breathe Better, According To Breathwrk’s Davi Brown
Most of us have experienced a time in our lives when breathing feels like a struggle. It could be caused by anxiety and stress, a long workout, or sickness
by
Eleni Thomas
GG Good Game
TriciaIsABirdy Shows Twitch Isn’t Just For Gaming
Tricia Wang officially goes by TriciaIsABirdy on Twitch, but she might be better known there as the “What the F is Twitch” Girl, after her appearance o
by
Melissah Yang
GG Good Game
Black Women Gamers Are Winning Despite Facing Misogynoir On Twitch
ICYMI, Black women gamers are winning in the world of online streaming. Digital creator Katie “PikaChulita” Robinson and UK streamer Danielle “Ebon
by
Katherine Singh
GG Good Game
Twitch Is For Makeup Too – Just Ask Body Painter Melissa Croft
“Put some care into making sure you’re truly yourself.” That’s the takeaway for Twitch streamer Melissa Croft, which is interesting considering the
by
Eleni Thomas
GG Good Game
Sex In The Metaverse Is Coming — And So Can You
These days, talk of the metaverse is inescapable. We take work meetings and suck up to our bosses in a virtual boardroom, attend couture fashion shows alon
by
Katherine Singh
Mind
How VR Meditation Has Changed My Life
Right now I’m suspended in the air, high above the ground, as if gripped in an invisible giant’s fist. Strangely I don’t feel scared at all. Leaves d
by
Maybelle Morgan
GG Good Game
So, You Want To Start Streaming Online — Here’s How To Stay Safe
All the tips you’ll need to protect yourself from harassment while gaming
by
Katherine Singh
GG Good Game
Xmiramira’s Melanin Pack Revolutionized
The Sims 4
— But...
“I wanted to be a damn lawyer,” laughs Amira Virgil during a recent Zoom interview. “I never thought this was a thing.” By “this,” she means a
by
Ineye Komonibo
Music
I Went To A Charli XCX Metaverse Concert & The Future Isn’t Here Yet
“Is this purgatory?” someone asks in the Samsung Superstar Galaxy chat as a colossal, digital manifestation of English hyperpop queen Charli XCX cycles
by
Kayti Burt
GG Good Game
In The Metaverse, Sexual Assault Is Very Real — So What Can We Do...
Content warning: This piece contains references to sexual assault and harassment. Last December, Nina Jane Patel was sexually assaulted after several men s
by
Katherine Singh
GG Good Game
Fuslie Proves Being Yourself Is Never Out Of Character
Tens of thousands of people watch streamer Leslie Fu roleplay as someone else on Twitch. By immersing herself into another life, she’s come into her own
by
Melissah Yang
GG Good Game
Twitch Streamer PikaChulita Doesn’t Just Talk The Talk
“I can talk a hole in the side of somebody’s head,” Katie Robinson laughs. And it’s true. What was supposed to be an hour-long conversation with th
by
Melissah Yang
GG Good Game
Black Women Gamers Aren’t Unicorns — They’re The Future
Many people still think that being a gamer and a Black woman is a juxtaposition. It’s not. We’re not unicorns. Just like in any other industry, there a
by
Jay-Ann Lopez
GG Good Game
LGBTQ+ Streamers Still Need Answers After This Summer’s Hate Raids
In early August, LGBTQ+ Twitch streamers began sharing clips of a growing and frightening phenomenon: hate raids, in which mass bot accounts would spam off
by
Samantha Puc
GG Good Game
Resetting The Game: How The Unbreakable BrookeAB Took Her Life Back
She’s seen two years of harassment and death threats so intense that the FBI had to step in. Now, the Twitch streamer has a message for her tormentors: I
by
Melissah Yang
GG Good Game
Gaming Is Becoming Accessible, But We Need To Keep Asking For More
On her left arm, Twitch streamer LittleNavi has a tattoo of WASD, the four keyboard keys PC gamers typically use to move their characters. “It’s ironic
by
Jennifer Mulrow
