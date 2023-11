Women’s Esports Are Stronger Than Ever. Next Comes The Hard Part

In June 2020, during the height of the COVID lockdowns, Riot Games launched Valorant , its 5v5 tactical shooter. As difficult and uncertain as real life was, the gaming world benefited from people being stuck at home. Games saw an explosion of interest from women, driven by titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well as Valorant. In 2021, retail innovation firm Outform found that 20% more women were gaming than before the pandemic, and there was a huge appetite to see more in-game characters who were reflective of the growing diverse playerbase. Valorant, whose agents hail from different countries and include an even mix of women and men, was essentially the right game at the right — albeit challenging — time. “I feel like the stars all aligned,” says esports host Sue “Smix” Lee on the timing of Valorant’s launch. “From its inception, Riot made a point to try to make Valorant an inclusive game, and you see it in the representation across the different agents you lock in.”