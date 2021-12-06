Lintrup: “One of the biggest challenges is, of course, the internet itself and all the people who just refuse to believe any woman can ever make anything of themselves and esports. It can be super hard because there are the people who will be like, ‘There is no difference if you're a man or woman. You should be able to do the same things.’ But they’ll still think it’s embarrassing when a man loses to a woman. That's probably like some of the biggest challenges you can face, the resistance from the boys just refusing to agree with a woman having any success. But there are way more supporters and people who just want to have the best for you. Because who doesn't want to have a woman to play with and a woman to understand your passion? I've also faced a lot of people who say I don't deserve what I get because they think they're better than me in games, so they should get the opportunities that I get. But I also deserve it. Why not me?”