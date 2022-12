When Gamers Should Get A Talent Manager, According To RTS’ Sue Lee

Once you have that and have built your loyal following, you’re probably envisioning a path toward making streaming a full-time career. Welcome to Tier 2. It’s now time to start thinking about how you can do just that. According to Lee, this is when you should identify where you need support. Maybe you need a talent agent, who focuses on securing paid work, to find consistent revenue pipelines — aka brand deals — for you, or an accountant to handle all the BTS components of owning a business (like finances and wealth management ), or people to help syndicate your content across other platforms outside of Twitch. “The nature of being a creator can feel like you’re operating on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis, but you want to feel like the work you’re putting in is going to last you for years down the road,” Lee said. This is also where a talent manager can step in to fill in those gaps for you or make connections to other people who will.