Why Everyone Has Money Issues, But Nobody Is Talking About It

Throughout the book, which is separated into sections about financial fundamentals, debt, investing, and more, de Leon explains that we've all internalized certain beliefs about money because of who we are and how we grew up. Coming from a wealthy family might mean that you had a head start on investing and wealth management resources. Or if you grew up in a setting where money was unpredictable and saw your parents struggle with bills, you might be unduly terrified of any form of debt no matter the context. Our perspectives on handling money are not just about crunching numbers and making a plan; often, they're not even rational. But that doesn't mean we should simply try to ignore these feelings; rather, we should consider why they exist in the first place. The goal in learning about personal finance isn't just to be better at budgeting or to save enough for retirement, it's to feel less anxious and less ashamed about money.

