De Leon also emphasises not simply achieving a single goal or milestone, but creating automated systems and guardrails that help establish new habits — because we're human and fallible, after all, and need to make our own safety nets. "I think that Western society is way too focused on that photo for the 'gram – the end goal," says de Leon. "I think that one of the things that helps you actually achieve your goals, which is counterintuitive, is to release this tight grasp on an outcome and to just follow a lot of the process, because the process is all we have. You can't just love the outcome, because your day-to-day is the process."