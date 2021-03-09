The Pandemic Has Fuelled My Compulsive Shopping Disorder

So I bought the dress. If this had been an isolated incident, it wouldn’t have necessarily been a big deal. I would’ve simply been a woman treating herself to a nice thing in a time of crisis. I mean, yes: we could dissect the harmful side effects of living in a capitalist culture which teaches us that buying things should directly correlate to our sense of worth, wellbeing or happiness, but that is a much larger conversation for another time. Anyway, the garment would have arrived and I would have enjoyed wearing it for a bit. Maybe the excitement would have lasted beyond a couple of uses; maybe not. In any case, the situation wouldn’t have been particularly concerning.