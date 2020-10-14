Maya admits that she’s been struggling over the past year. “I have not been faring well during the pandemic, I don't think,” she says. “I was very social and extroverted in the before times, seeing on average 100 people that I know per week, so quarantining and social distancing has been a huge shift for me. As a queer woman, the local queer bar is not just a bar, but a community hub, and that was taken away because of this virus. Also, going through an already very difficult experience — the end of a seven-year relationship and four-year marriage — and learning who I am individually as well as learning to be alone has been a huge struggle. My anxiety and depression have increased dramatically. I think overall it has been a very difficult time, but I am also doing a lot of self-discovery. For instance, I got diagnosed with ADHD and am getting help with it. I think once I figure that out, life will become much smoother.”