So much of therapy, for OCD and other mental health conditions, focuses on the fact that a person's worst fears are very unlikely to become a reality. With COVID-19 the exact opposite is true.
All anybody has been talking about is hand washing. How long we should be doing it for, whether or not we're using the right technique, what song we should be singing while we do it... It is very, very hard not to go back into a spiral.
People are dealing with a huge change and a loss at the same time – a loss of freedom, loss of connection, loss on so many different levels.
I understand why we have to limit how much we're going outside. But on a personal level, it has meant that I've slipped back into old behaviours that feel comfortable but aren't actually very good for me.
Try very hard to cut down on how much news you're reading or seeing.