Reading The News Gave Me An Anxiety Breakdown

So why, then, are people struggling? A few months ago, I, a fully grown-up, functional human woman, had to take nearly a month off work in the wake of the rising tensions between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. I know it sounds ridiculous to say out loud, but from the ‘fire and fury’ day, I was a mess. I spent days sitting on my couch, crying, not eating and watching rubbish movies. No matter what anyone said to me, I could not get my anxiety under control. I didn’t sleep, I was shaking, couldn’t breathe properly and was afraid to leave my house. In the end, my therapist (you’ve probably guessed that I suffer from anxiety) sent me to a psychiatrist who prescribed me a new medication, and Valium. Now, two months on, I am back at work, shakily, and doing my best to stay away from all and any news.