Scared For Life To Go Back To “Normal”? You’re Not Alone

Webster, who quit her job and gave up her apartment in February 2020 in order to embark on a six-month trip with her husband — only to be forced to return home with no plan or place to live just three weeks later — has been struggling through something similar. "I've experienced [anxiety] with pretty much every new reopening phase," she explains. "Back in the summer, when talk of moving into the first post-lockdown phase began, I told my husband that I was feeling really anxious about it and I couldn't pinpoint why. After all, shouldn't I be excited to have even a little bit more freedom? He said, 'Everyone else is going to start going back to their normal lives, and we don't have a normal life to go back to right now.' We were living in my mom's basement, most of our belongings were in boxes at her house and in our storage unit, and we didn't have jobs. So much about our lives and next steps were up in the air; so while lockdown was tough, at least it felt like we were still on 'pause,' and we didn't have to figure things out right then."