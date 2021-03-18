One reason this point is particularly important: In general, the more stress you experience, the higher your potential for growth, says Dr. Dominick. She found, for instance, that people who have gotten sick with and then recovered from COVID-19 themselves have had significantly more growth than those who have stayed healthy. That said, the relationship between the magnitude of stress and opportunity for growth is likely curvilinear, she says: If things are too stressful, you won’t have the resources to make meaning — you’re just in survival mode. And for every person who’s starting to feel like they’re finally getting a chance to breathe again, there’s someone else who isn’t. They may have been struggling with issues like chronic illness or poverty before the pandemic, and have only experienced more pressure as the result of the last year. There’s a very real need for people who can to spend their time, money, and energy lifting up people who continue to struggle — and if it benefits both parties, all the better.