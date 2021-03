People Are Dressing Up To Get The Vaccine. Here’s Why.

Brooklyn-based blogger Yvonne Morel tweeted prior to her appointment: "I have my outfit ready for my vaccine on Sunday. I am going to be so extra. It’s deserved." As a Type 1 diabetic, Morel's spent most of the last year at home, worrying about her health and thinking she "would never see the end of this," she tells Refinery29. "However, as things started to look 'up,' I began taking advantage of the few times I have been able to comfortably go outside by making sure to dress up." For the occasion, she paired her favorite ASOS pants with Adidas sneakers and a sweatshirt with the phrase, "Daughter of an immigrant" printed across the front. The latter is from a brand of the same name, which was founded as a way to say thank you to all the parents that "bravely crossed borders" for their children, according to the website . "I always said I would wear this jumper when I get my vaccine because my mum — along with my dad and brother — are very much the reasons why I have been able to remain as calm and positive as I have during this pandemic," she says. "She was born and raised in the Dominican Republic."