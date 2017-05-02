5 Ways To Wear The Cut-Out & Cold-Shoulder Trends

The popularity of the cut-out trend has been rising over the past couple of years, reaching its peak on the SS17 catwalks. There were cut-out statement pieces at Off White, Acne and Y Project, and fashion's previous obsession with off-the-shoulder morphed into a new preoccupation with cold-shoulder silhouettes as seen at Ellery, DKNY and Victoria Beckham. And always one for subverting convention, Demna Gvasalia gave us single shoulder cut-outs at Vetements in a slashed shoulder hoodie. If you're not one for showing off your skin in a blatant way, this trend has your name all over it.
Whether it's a flash of your waist, a hint of shoulder or an elbow cut-out, this spring and summer it's all about an elegant, peek-a-boo detail and the opportunity to discreetly expose your favourite body part. Skin baring has never been so demure. Besides, as the warmer weather approaches, a little extra ventilation is always welcome.