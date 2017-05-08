We may have reached peak cut-out during the spring '17 season: Off-White, Acne Studios, and Y/Project all omitted pieces of fabric here and there, while Ellery, DKNY, and Victoria Beckham dipped their toes into the exposed-skin trend with so-called "cold shoulder" silhouettes. Then, of course, there were the single shoulder cut-outs on the slashed hoodies at Vetements — because if there was any doubt that this was the main takeaway for the season, Demna Gvasalia's seal of approval all but laid it out on the dotted line. The TL;DR? Now's the time to show off the teensiest, tiniest sliver of skin.