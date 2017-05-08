We may have reached peak cut-out during the spring '17 season: Off-White, Acne Studios, and Y/Project all omitted pieces of fabric here and there, while Ellery, DKNY, and Victoria Beckham dipped their toes into the exposed-skin trend with so-called "cold shoulder" silhouettes. Then, of course, there were the single shoulder cut-outs on the slashed hoodies at Vetements — because if there was any doubt that this was the main takeaway for the season, Demna Gvasalia's seal of approval all but laid it out on the dotted line. The TL;DR? Now's the time to show off the teensiest, tiniest sliver of skin.
Whether it's a flash of the waist, a hint of the shoulder, or a cut-out at the elbow, the spring/summer drops are all about elegant, peek-a-boo details. 'Tis the season for subtle flaunting: This trend offers up the opportunity to discreetly expose your favorite body part. Plus, as the warmer weather approaches, a little extra ventilation is always welcome.
To prove that this trend is as easy as slipping on a pair of slides the moment temperatures rise over 70 degrees, we tried on five no-fuss cut-out garments ahead. Click on to see how to wear (and bare) them all.