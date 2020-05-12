We Asked 8 Photographers To Document Their Go-To Pantry Staples

Why are anchovies your ultimate go-to?

Because they are so easy and versatile. They can be melted into sauces, blended into dressings, topped on anything from pizza to salads and more. Using them elevates everything. Also omega-3s!

How many times a week do you eat them?

It varies a lot — probably 2 or 3.

What's your favorite way to eat anchovies?

My go-to pasta sauce always starts with melting anchovies and garlic in olive oil, then I freestyle what I add next depending on what I have on hand — likely tomatoes, olives, capers. This started with a Gwenyth Paltrow recipe of pasta with tuna, olive and capers and parsley and has evolved as I am generally bad at following recipes. Homemade anchovy mayonnaise is amazing on everything - steak, lamb, potatoes, asparagus, just to name a few. If I have good quality anchovies, I like to use them on top of salads, or for a party, wrapped around a boiled quails egg. Or, simply on toast with a normal jammy egg.

Have you ever had a kitchen fail with your pantry ingredient?

One of the best things about anchovies is that it is hard to go wrong with them. But, probably the only thing is a failure on my part — not to buy jars, instead of the tins. So when I open a tin, I will have a tendency to use the whole lot in one go, when what I am making only needs half (rather than keep the rest in the fridge), but it ever usually tastes bad!