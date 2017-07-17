When your home is also your office, it can feel like you're always working, literally. Decide when you're done for the day, and stick to it. Your pals don't run back to the office at 11 p.m. (barring an emergency), so why should you? As important as it is to focus on work, it's also just as important to focus on you when the workday is over. My suggestion? Turn off that clever little sound on your phone that lets you know when you have a work email. Also, try keeping a cute clock on your desk and setting it to "quittin' time". It sounds silly, but it will keep you on a regular, sane schedule (emphasis on the word "sane").