How To Save Money, Based On Your Personality Type

Managing our money and setting ourselves up for the future has never been more important. But for those of us who can barely stick to a skincare routine let alone budget, it can feel like we're doing something wrong. Well, we're here to tell you that you're certainly not alone, and that the answer to your saving woes may come down to tailoring your approach to suit your 'money personality'.
Now, we all have a different relationship with money and sit at varying levels of being financially savvy, but according to Clare Framrose, Head of Savings at Atom Bank, there really are six distinct types of money personalities and these can say a lot about how much you're optimising your savings.
Even if you're not someone that's looking to gather a substantial nest egg for property or any other larger investments, it's worth understanding your money habits and getting ahead of any of the more problematic tendencies that may come back to bite you in the future.
Getting to know your money personality means looking at the role money plays in your life and using those insights to inform the ways of saving that might best suit you and your lifestyle. To nudge us in the right direction, Framrose breaks down her advice on how each of these classic money personalities should go about saving, as well as the psychology behind it all.