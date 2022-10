TriciaIsABirdy Shows Twitch Isn’t Just For Gaming

Wang, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef who took her dishes to Twitch during the pandemic, says she’s excited to see where content will go as Twitch continues to invest in expanding its IRL stream offerings. “Twitch is actually supporting creators thinking outside of the box and being more creative and coming up with content that people haven't done before or haven't done a lot of,” Wang says. That includes herself. Wang is preparing for her own food travel series called Tricia Travels , launching the first week of November, on Twitch. The destinations are all personal: Alaska, where she was born; Texas, where she grew up; and Japan, where she trained to become a chef. And along for the ride will be creators like AriaSaki and OfflineTV’s Scarra