But like most streamers, Amouranth faces tremendous pressure to capitalize on the moment, something she has become even more aware of as viewership has gone down as people have started to leave their homes after the height of the pandemic. And it can be stressful to feel like there’s a ticking clock on your career longevity, and how behind streamers may be if they need to turn to more traditional careers. “Even though [I make] a lot of money, since we’re all using these platforms during the prime of our life and most people are starting to get really into their careers and networking, none of us are doing that in a professional world kind of sense,” she says. “So if we got banned everywhere or social media just exploded or became irrelevant, it’s very scary to think about having to find a traditional job because we put so many years of our prime time into the media space.”