So, You Want To Start Streaming Online — Here’s How To Stay Safe

“If you're just starting out, I would say at least your first one or two mods would be people that know you really well,” Makeda says. “People that you trust.” Her IRL best friend was one of her first mods and knew what she would find funny and see as a joke, and what she would find out of pocket. “I just trust her inherently to ban people or take care of things that may seem a little weird,” she says. “So having people that you trust on your mod team is paramount to starting out, because it’ll also give you a space of comfort… having that kind of person, like a security blanket, is a great thing to have in general.”