So, You Want To Start Streaming Online — Here’s How To Stay Safe

Once you’ve set up your stream, the next big step becomes growing it. And not only growing it, but increasing your followers and subscriber numbers in an authentic way that’ll help you foster a safe, fun, and welcoming community. For Chicago-based streamer Makeda (aka Kedapalooza ), as cliché as it may sound, her main tip for fostering relationships and building an online community is pretty simple. “My first tip is to be yourself ,” she tells Refinery29. “Especially in a content creation space, there's a lot of manufacturing happening to be what the coolest thing is or play with the most recent, most popular game. And there is merit to following trends, of course, but people stay because they want that authenticity from the creator that they're following, from the creator that they're looking for.” For her this means talking honestly about her struggles being a plus-size person or dealing with mental illness. “You never know what you bring to the table. You never know what people might gravitate towards that nobody else can bring to the table but you.”