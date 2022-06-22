The mission of the organization, which launched in 2021, is to help Black women in content creation find their stride. Membership sits at a comfortable 55 (not too shabby for a stream team that just started a year ago), and Virgil is in constant communication with the selected creators, offering up her resources and knowledge of the industry in every way she can. Because she knows firsthand how difficult it is to break into the streaming world, Virgil is using her savvy and her connections to build bridges and secure the bag for up-and-comers through her branding agency. When she’s not helping members brainstorm fresh new content for their channels, she’s calming their anxiety about trolls and introducing them to big names to partner with. Most importantly, Virgil is educating her mentees on their worth so that they can advocate for themselves when it comes to financial compensation. It’s easy for new creators to sell themselves short when seeking brand partnerships, and many brands will take advantage of that undervaluation by paying them a fraction of what they deserve. Not on Virgil’s watch.