It Isn’t Just Gossip Girl — TV Has A Major Colorism Problem

For dark-skinned Black women and girls, complex characters who look like them on TV are often non-existent or perpetuate harmful narratives that hurt them in real life too. It goes beyond beauty standards and love interests. Colorism doesn’t only play out on screen but also in our workplaces, classrooms, and in the prison system. There’s an intraracial wage gap where darker-skinned Black women make less money than light-skinned Black women. Dark-skinned Black girls are three times more likely to be suspended from school than their lighter counterparts. The darker your skin , the more likely you are to go to prison , and dark-skinned Black women face higher rates of unemployment . It’s not surprising that these biases seep into boardrooms and casting calls and it’s undeniable that these alarming stats are why light-skinned Black people make white people more comfortable. The ability to ignore colorism is due to ignorance and privilege — yes, even for some Black folk. And I know talking about privilege within the Black community makes some people squirm, but that’s exactly why it’s necessary. It’s also imperative to center the people that colorism impacts: dark-skinned Black women. (Sorry, while light-skinned Black people can face intracommunity prejudice or harassment that can be devastating and traumatic on an individual level, colorism is systemic oppression that privileges lighter-skinned people over darker-skinned people and reverse-colorism just isn't a thing, as dark-skinned people do not wield institutional power to oppress light-skinned people as a group.)