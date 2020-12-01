STARZ’s Run The World Is Living Single For A New Generation

Within the television zeitgeist, there are a number of shows that center on the close-knit foundation of friendship; series like Living Single, A Different World, and Girlfriends taught us how to navigate adulthood while growing in our relationships. For those of us craving modern examples of Black friendship on screen — less landline phone calls and Blackberry messages, more right swipes and happy hours — STARZ's newest offering may be just the thing to make you and your girls feel seen.
Run the World follows a group of thirty-somethings residing in Harlem, New York. The tight-knit circle is composed of four Black women, each walking their own unique paths towards a common goal in life: ruling the world. Unfortunately, the rat race has never been easy, particularly for Black women who face the intersectional struggle of being women and Black people all at once. Add the perpetual chaos of living in the concrete jungle, and the upward climb to building an empire gets even steeper.
But professional success isn't the only thing that our four leading ladies have on the brain — after all, you can't have work without a little play. The pursuit of love is just as rigorous as the never-ending hustle for success, and it might even be more complicated; while some of the women are happily living the single life and meeting a bevy of eye-catching prospects in the process, others are struggling with the reality of DWBW: dating while Black woman. (It's a thing.)
"You are a Black girl in America," one friend reminds her squad confidently in the teaser, premiering exclusively here on Refinery29. "Head up, eyes on the prize: world domination."
Bresha Webb, Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux and Corbin Reid star as the dynamic circle of friends, and they'll be joined by Stephen Bishop (Being Mary Jane, Imposters) and Living Single icon Erika Alexander. The new STARZ series steps into the beloved genre of Black friendship dramas, offering a candid look at the nuanced networks of support that Black women are able to establish amongst ourselves. Like the massive shows that paved the way for it, Run the World centers the Black female experience, falling in line with the established pattern set by its accomplished showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser.
Bowser is well-known in the industry for producing some of TV's most popular Black shows. In addition to her record-making original series Living Single, her production company Sister Lee Productions boasts titles like Half & Half, Black-ish, and Netflix's Dear White People. She'll be joining forces with creator and fellow executive producer Leigh Davenport for Run the World.
Make room, Maxine, Khadijah, Regine, and Synclaire — there's a new group of friends in town. Run the World airs on STARZ in 2021.