This Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, I Want To Be Paid What I’m Owed

Upon graduating from Syracuse with my master’s, I planned to move to NYC and begin my journalism career. I found out I was a finalist for numerous jobs and fellowships in January, and by the time interviews were conducted, COVID-19 came with a vengeance. Jobs were no longer hiring or put on “an indefinite hold.” Now, as the job industry comes off its freeze, I wonder: “Who am I to ask for a potentially outlandish salary when company XYZ has been losing over the last five-ish months?” and “If I can’t be paid for my talents, then should they really hire me?” I’m blindly stepping into the industry with those burdens in addition to being a Black woman who likely won’t get paid what she’s worth — or anything near her counterparts. And if I needed to ask for better pay, how would I begin to properly address that with my superiors without appearing to be the “angry Black woman?” It feels almost impossible.