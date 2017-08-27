Insecure Stars Say Black Women's Equal Pay Gap Is Everyone's Problem

"It's encouraging to see young writers and producers look at making their own show as a probability instead of an impossibility," Rothwell says. "For a long time it was just, Oh, maybe I’ll get that chance. They're going from that to, Oh, I can create my own show and my own chance. I don’t have to wait for permission. I can just do it. That’s exciting to me. We need more people writing and auditioning so the industry has no excuse for not having representation. That’s the biggest thing that Insecure is doing, and that I’m the most proud of. We’re inspiring the next generation to keep speaking out and telling their own stories."