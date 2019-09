"I am in the rare position to be financially successful beyond my imagination. I had talent, I worked like crazy and I was lucky enough to break through. But today isn’t about me," Williams writes. "It’s about the other 24 million black women in America. If I never picked up a tennis racket, I would be one of them; that is never lost on me." (Nor is that combination of fortune and success isn't lost on her sister Venus Williams, who has fought for years to attain equal pay in tennis.)