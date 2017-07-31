July 31 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day. Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve equal pay. pic.twitter.com/XOHyIdbYPc— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 31, 2017
We must address the disproportionate number of Black women who are stuck in low-paying jobs. #BlackWomensEqualPay— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) July 31, 2017
This is about families – eight out of every ten Black mothers are their family’s breadwinner. They deserve fair pay. #BlackWomensEqualPay— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) July 31, 2017
It's long past time we make equal pay for equal work a reality. We must close the racial and gender #paygap. #BlackWomensEqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/L3Alb1QIS9— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 31, 2017
In New York alone, women earn $5.8 billion less than men in wages ??♀️ #BlackWomenLead #BlackWomensEqualPay— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) July 30, 2017
Equal pay is not a radical idea. It's an issue of basic justice. #BlackWomensEqualPayDay— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 31, 2017
The pay gap undermines the economic security of the more than 4 million families headed by Black women. #BlackWomensEqualPayDay— ACLU National (@ACLU) July 31, 2017
"There is no such thing as a single-issue struggle because we do not live single-issue lives."— Civil Rights (@civilrightsorg) July 31, 2017
–Audre Lorde#BlackWomensEqualPay
WOC r more likely to stay in low paying jobs. I stayed in a low paying job 4 10 yrs Bc I didn't think I could get anthr job with benefits.— Tabitha St. Bernard (@tabithastb) July 31, 2017
#BlackWomensEqualPay means that I can assume my salary is what it should be, as confidently as any white male.— Kayleigh Bryant (@KayleighBinDC) July 31, 2017
2013 NYC was asked to run dept that my White male supervisor FAILED. Asked 4 same pay-6 figs-was told "not all at once" #BlackWomenEqualPay— N.L.Webber (@msnlwebber) July 31, 2017
The company struggles and lost 10 employees when I left because they could not make it w/o someone training them & mentoring them.— AL (@AIL24) July 31, 2017