The Racist Economics Of Interracial Porn

Glamour showcases the work of a number of indie-porn filmmakers and studios who are doing their part to create, promote, and produce ethical and equitable work that supports performers outside of these structures. Nenna Joiner of Feelmore, and Pink & White Productions' founder Shine Louise Houston and marketing director Jiz Lee are among that cohort. As an independent company, Pink & White pays "substantially less than most mainstream porn companies offer." (Part of that may also be because queer performers, whom Pink & White work with in particular, also command less money in the industry.)