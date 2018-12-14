Skip navigation!
The Porn People Watch On Valentine's Day
by
Cory Stieg
The Ultimate Guide To Sexy & Tasteful Erotica For Women
More from Porn For Women
Porn For Women
Where To Find The Hottest Audio Porn Online
Cory Stieg
Dec 14, 2018
Porn For Women
Where To Go For Porn Now That Tumblr's Banning It
Sara Coughlin
Dec 7, 2018
Beauty
The Best Sex-Proof Products — According To A Porn Makeup Artist
Rachel Lubitz
Dec 7, 2018
Sex
This New Erotica App Is Like The Headspace Of Sexual Pleasure
Whether you're on the edge of your seat listening to a podcast about serial killers, or deep-breathing along with your guided meditation app, at any given
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
How To Watch Porn As A Couple
Whether you’re watching porn with a partner to bring a little novelty into a long term relationship or you just like the voyeuristic thrill of looking
by
Ali Drucker
Tech
Tumblr Will Ban All Adult Content On Their Site
Tumblr has announced an upcoming ban on adult porn content, and their users aren’t happy about it. The changes to the social media and blogging site
by
Ludmila Leiva
Starbucks
Starbucks Plans To Crack Down On Customers Watching Porn In Stores
Normally, Starbucks would be making headlines about its holiday cups or seasonal drinks at this time of year. But this week, the coffee retailer has
by
Sara Coughlin
Wellness
The Kinds Of Porn Your Peers Are Watching
Over the years, pornography has grown from something entirely male-focused and taboo into a topic openly discussed and enjoyed by both sexes. Now that
by
Mary Paige Nesfeder
Sex
5 Porn Stars Debunk The Myth Of The Perfect "Porn Pussy"
In late April, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists released new guidelines for doctors chatting with teens about labiaplasty surgery.
by
Lux Alptraum
Sex
Here's Where To Find The Best Porn For You On The Web
Deciding which type of porn you're in the mood for can be more time-consuming than selecting what to watch on Netflix. And while we can't tell you which
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Queer Voices
Why You Can't Find Any Real Queer Porn On Free Websites
Once upon a time, I was a broke, horny, gay college kid who enjoyed watching porn, but sure as hell couldn't pay for it. So I got well acquainted with the
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Porn For Women
Pornhub Is Making A Huge Change (& It Only Makes Porn Better)
Most porn video plots are so notoriously bad that we can almost guarantee you'll see a few hilarious clichés pop up in any porn you choose to watch.
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
Scarlet
From Scarlet by Emmanuelle de Maupassant. The following has been excerpted as part of an ongoing Refinery29 series of erotic stories for women, by women.
by
Emmanuelle de Mau...
Porn For Women
I'm A Lesbian & I Watch Straight Porn
I have a secret to confess: I'm a lesbian, but nine times out of ten, I prefer watching straight porn. It might seem like a really weird thing to do.
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Beauty
The Makeup That Outlasts Sex, According To An Adult Film Star
In porn, pizza delivery men spontaneously join your orgy, all homes have multiple plastic white couches, and lipstick lasts through a blowjob. In real
by
Alix Tunell
Health
Is The Porn Industry Doing Enough To Support Its Performers?
Three days ago, adult film actress Olivia Lua was found dead at a rehab facility in California. She was 23. Lua, whose stage name is Olivia Voltaire, is
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex
8 Genres Of Porn You Might Not Have Considered But Should
Whether you're into porn or not — and a 2015 survey suggests that more than half of women are — the odds are that many people out there have only seen
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Movies
These Documentaries Will Take You Inside The Porn Industry
Love it, hate it, or don't want your partner watching it — everyone has an opinion about porn. But how much do you actually know about the mechanics of
by
Elena Nicolaou
Sex
The Discipline
From The Discipline by Jade A. Waters The following has been excerpted as part of an ongoing Refinery29 series of erotic stories for women, by women.
by
Jade A. Waters
Wellness
This
Justice League
Porn Parody Has Something For Everyone
While the newly-released Justice League movie is getting lackluster response, its porn parody has been receiving rave reviews, with some even lauding it
by
Sarah Van Cleve
Tech
Fur, Handcuffs, & A Webcam: What Happens When A Porn Site Opens A...
There are a few things one can expect to see when walking around the cobblestone streets of New York's fashionable Soho neighborhood: Designer stores with
by
Madeline Buxton
Wellness
This Kind Of Porn Is Surprisingly Popular Among Women
If you aren't aware, there's a huge orgasm gap that still occurs between men and women — even in porn videos. But new data suggests that although women
by
Kimberly Truong
Sex
Just One Night
From Just One Night by Kyra Davis. The following has been excerpted as part of an ongoing Refinery29 series of erotic stories for women, by women. Mr.
by
Kyra Davis
Halloween
How People's Porn Searches Change On Halloween
Lattes and home decor aren't the only things that get the autumnal treatment. According to new data from Pornhub, users' search queries take a turn for
by
Sara Coughlin
Tech
Pornhub Is Using AI To Make It Easier To Find Who & What You Want...
Ask anyone in tech if they think artificial intelligence is sexy, and the answer is an immediate yes. But until now, those who don't geek out over the
by
Madeline Buxton
Pop Culture
A Shirtless Super Mario Debuted His Nipples Today & The Internet ...
Today in stories that will make you want to take a shower, I bring you Super Mario's nipples. Yes, you read that correctly. Nintendo's signature superhero
by
Meagan Fredette
Wellness
Agnes Moor’s Wild Knight
The following has been excerpted as part of an ongoing Refinery29 series of erotic stories for women, by women. From Agnes Moor’s Wild Knight by Alyssa
by
Alyssa Cole
Porn For Women
How A 50-Year-Old Divorcée Became A Feminist Porn Icon
At the age of 47, two years out of a sexless marriage that ended in divorce, Morgana Muse wanted to end her own life. But before she went through with
by
Maria Del Russo
Wellness
Goodbye Paradise
The following has been excerpted as part of an ongoing Refinery29 series of erotic stories for women, by women. From Goodbye Paradise by Sarina Bowen
by
Sarina Bowen
Wellness
The Comic-Con Porn Everyone Was Searching For
Even if you don't like comic books, superhero movies, sci-fi, or anime, you're probably well aware that San Diego held its annual Comic-Con event last
by
Kasandra Brabaw
