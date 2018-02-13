Story from Beauty

The Makeup That Outlasts Sex, According To An Adult Film Star

Alix Tunell
In porn, pizza delivery men spontaneously join your orgy, all homes have multiple plastic white couches, and lipstick lasts through a blowjob. In real life, sex tends to happen a bit differently... but there is one fantasy that’s actually within reach: Keeping your makeup on your face and off your 300-thread count sheets.
And since no one knows sex-proof makeup better than someone who has made a career out of having sex in makeup, we asked Kayden Kross, adult film star, director, and co-founder of Trenchcoatx, a female-run site for "curated smut that's never pandering or cheesy," for the products she swears by on set.
Ahead, Kross' favorite no-flake mascara, no-smudge lip trick, and more...

