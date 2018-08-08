But that kind of care isn't cheap, so it's important that the people watching the porn produced by ethical and feminist companies are paying for it, or else the company could go bankrupt. It has happened to many porn production companies before, Houston says, because their content ended up on a free site like PornHub or RedTube. Sometimes, the websites that show free porn will ask porn producers like Houston if they can have their content for free. And she always says no. "It's not a measure of success to be able to give your stuff away for free," Houston says. So she turns down requests to show her videos, and she also sends letters demanding that websites remove videos that they've taken without permission.