"If you're patronizing places that have free porn, basically you're making it so producers and talent can't get paid," she says. That's true no matter what kind of porn you're watching for free, even the straight stuff has likely been pirated. Often, whether or not the performers get paid is the difference between "ethical" or "feminist" porn and porn that's not ethical. A lot of times, companies will slap a "feminist" label on their porn, but it doesn't really mean anything, Houston says. To her, and everyone else who works for Pink and White Productions, ethical porn means that there's understanding of consent between everyone on set, including the crew, and everyone gets paid up front so there's no cash incentive for performers to do anything they don't want to do. There's always food provided, the set is sober, and Houston makes sure that everyone is using the correct pronouns. In essence, she makes sure that her cast and crew are all feeling safe and respected.