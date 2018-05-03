I'm A Lesbian & I Watch Straight Porn

I don't quite remember what made me click on that video. Up until then, I'd scroll past anything that looked like it would confront me with a penis, because I sure as hell didn't want to see that (I stand firm in my belief that penises are gross). But I watched that threesome anyway. I fast-forwarded past the blow job scene that every porn involving a penis inevitably includes and got to the good stuff. I watched, entranced and incredibly turned on, as one woman rode the man's face and the other rode his penis. In that moment, I realized that the men in porn could be nothing more than a prop for me. I could almost imagine his penis as a dildo that just happened to be made of flesh.