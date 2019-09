I'm A Lesbian & I Watch Straight Porn

In the video, several lesbians sit in front of a computer screen and watch what sounds like a particularly terrible lesbian porn video. They're not doing it to get aroused, but instead to critique it. Throughout the two minute video, the women balk at the length of the porn performers nails, their anti-feminist dirty talk, their excessive fingering, and finally, their choice to use a high heel as a makeshift dildo (what?!). Now, I can't speak for all queer women and neither do the women in this video — some queer women do enjoy a lot of fingers (and sometimes whole fists) during penetration, and some don't have a problem with long nails — but generally speaking, we don't spit in each other's vaginas, we don't scissor nearly as often as porn would like you to believe , and we don't fuck each other with stilettos.