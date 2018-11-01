These Stories About Seeing Porn For The First Time Are Way Too Relatable

5 of 16

"I was probably in the 4th grade, so maybe like 9 or 10 years old, when I first watched porn. My friends and I had somewhat recently learned the word 'sex' and had a vague understanding of what it meant. So, I was having a sleepover at my house and one of the girls suggested we type 'Sex.com' into the internet browser. We were definitely surprised and excited to be met with naked photos and videos. There was a lot of laughing. When we tried to exit the webpage after a few minutes of gawking, a million pop-ups appeared all over the screen with naked people on them. The computer had gotten a virus and I had to TELL MY PARENTS. It was humiliating and my mom was really mad. I told her that the pop-ups had just appeared, and it wasn’t our fault, but I’m pretty positive she didn’t believe me.



"Not that long after the first time, I went to my friend’s house, and we looked it up again on the computer in her dad’s home office while her parent’s were asleep — I clearly didn’t learn from my mistakes at that age. This time, the computer didn’t get a virus, but her parents discovered it on the browser history a few days later and asked her about it. I was so ashamed that I wrote a letter to her parents telling them another one of our friends had told us to look it up but didn’t explain what it was, and we were simply curious. Passing the buck was my signature move back then.



"I remember being very titillated by what I saw. There were definitely some tingles, but I also remember having immense guilt afterward, and I think I would have felt that way even if I had never been caught. I’m glad I got over that."



-Olivia