These Stories About Seeing Porn For The First Time Are Way Too Relatable

It's safe to assume that most people's first experiences with porn are less meaningful than their first experiences with sex. That said, they're almost guaranteed to be funnier.
Everyone has a different story about how they came across their first porno (maybe they were snooping around someone else's stuff or "innocently" searching for something online). But, no matter what route we took to enter the world of pornography, we probably were not entirely prepared for what we found.
From shame to arousal to flat-out confusion, people's initial reactions to porn are wide, ranging, and often involuntary. Think back to the first time you watched, read, or viewed something NSFW. We weren't there, but we're willing to bet you're blushing just recalling it.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite stories about first-time porn experiences from Reddit and the R29 community. Read on for some seriously hilarious (and cringeworthy) anecdotes — and share your own in the comments if you dare.
'Are my boobs gonna get THAT big?'
"[I was] on the cusp of puberty [and] my 8th grade dance was coming up. I was going through an awkward stage and wanted to feel super hot to impress all the prepubescent boys that made fun of my frizzy hair and braces. I got on my sister's computer in the middle of the afternoon and typed 'Sexy girl dresses' into Google and, boy, was I surprised. The first website was just picture after picture of naked girls on top of other naked girls. I remember thinking, Are my boobs gonna get THAT big? Just as I was contemplating the thought of having two boulders attached to my chest for the rest of my life, I heard my dad's footsteps around the corner. I quickly exited out of the window and jumped off the computer in hopes that he hadn't seen anything. As he walked into the computer room, his face went white. I turned back to the screen and realized a pop-up of an extremely large, veiny 'monster cock' was front and center. My single father didn't say a word, just left the room. The next day the computer had several new parental blocks installed. I can still remember the way that penis looked to this day. It haunted me for years."
-Allison
We just watched.
"Watched a full Showtime special with my best friend in fifth grade. It was two hours long and we didn't masturbate. We just watched."
-Reddit user Kendoslice16
My mom...emailed the local news.
"I was 9 years old, looking up cheats for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. Keep in mind that, back in the day (2000-ish), video games were much more geared toward a younger audience. Anyways, there was a porn ad on the side of the site, a nude woman covered only by ferns. I clicked on it, and discovered this whole new amazing world of online boobage. I don't think I was even capable of masturbation at the time, so I just sat and looked, for hour upon wonderful hour.
"My parents soon caught me via internet history, autocomplete, etc. I tried to blame it on my dad, but eventually told them what happened, except I substituted the 'I clicked' part for 'it popped up.'
"This is where it gets interesting. My mom, being the kind of mom she is, emailed the local news. Modern video games and the internet were somewhat new to popular culture, so it was a topical story for the time. The local news came by my house, interviewed me, and the story was ran on our local channel, complete with blacked out faces and lowered voices. Later that night, the national news re-ran the same story!"
-Reddit user heyyalldontsaythat
It was exhilarating for sure.
"I can't remember exactly what age or what I was watching (I'm sure it was definitely on Cinemax, aka Skinamax), but I do remember having MTV or a more teen-friendly channel programmed with the last button on the remote control for when I heard any sudden movement from my mother, in fear of getting caught. It was exhilarating for sure. I definitely continued to watch and never felt ashamed, just afraid to get caught by my mom, lol."
-Nikki
There were definitely some tingles.
"I was probably in the 4th grade, so maybe like 9 or 10 years old, when I first watched porn. My friends and I had somewhat recently learned the word 'sex' and had a vague understanding of what it meant. So, I was having a sleepover at my house and one of the girls suggested we type 'Sex.com' into the internet browser. We were definitely surprised and excited to be met with naked photos and videos. There was a lot of laughing. When we tried to exit the webpage after a few minutes of gawking, a million pop-ups appeared all over the screen with naked people on them. The computer had gotten a virus and I had to TELL MY PARENTS. It was humiliating and my mom was really mad. I told her that the pop-ups had just appeared, and it wasn’t our fault, but I’m pretty positive she didn’t believe me.
"Not that long after the first time, I went to my friend’s house, and we looked it up again on the computer in her dad’s home office while her parent’s were asleep — I clearly didn’t learn from my mistakes at that age. This time, the computer didn’t get a virus, but her parents discovered it on the browser history a few days later and asked her about it. I was so ashamed that I wrote a letter to her parents telling them another one of our friends had told us to look it up but didn’t explain what it was, and we were simply curious. Passing the buck was my signature move back then.
"I remember being very titillated by what I saw. There were definitely some tingles, but I also remember having immense guilt afterward, and I think I would have felt that way even if I had never been caught. I’m glad I got over that."
-Olivia
I just knew I wasn't supposed to see it.
"When I was in third grade, I was looking for Zelda walkthroughs on the internet. And I don't know what the fuck I typed in that confused Ask Jeeves, but I ended up on a site and the parental controls went off. So I had my dad log me through to the site, and there was, well, for lack of a better term 'granny porn.' Apparently, there was an octogenarian porn star named 'Zelda,' and that's what I clicked to. With my dad right next to me. He never explained what it was, I just knew I wasn't supposed to see it."
-Josh
I really liked it.
"My first time was completely by accident. I was in fifth grade and I was at a sleepover at a friend's house, just the two of us, and her mom had bought Flubber on Pay-Per-View for us. I must have watched it three or four times because I always had a hard time sleeping at other people's houses. But by the early hours of the morning, Flubber was no longer playing, and a soft-core porno came on. I remember it was about some ancient Greek brothel with a pool, and the women were half naked. I was so nervous someone would walk in because it was also the first time I really felt turned on by something. There were other movies on after that first one, but I didn't want to get out of my sleeping bag and turn the TV off I was so embarrassed. I remember being still awake and hearing my friends mom come in mortified and hurriedly turned the TV off, thinking I was asleep in my sleeping bag. I didn't watch porn for a long time after that, but I knew that night that I really liked it."
-Sarah
I'm going to be in so much trouble.
"[My first thoughts were]: What is this? Ahh! She's naked! Close window. Oh god, what if my parents discover that I saw that? Is it in the Recent Sites thing? It's in the Recent Sites thing! I'm going to be in so much trouble. What do I do? I know! The browser only remembers the names of the last 20 sites I browsed. So I just have to look at a bunch of different sites to overwrite the Recent Sites thing. Quick, open up Dinotopia.com and look at a bunch of stuff.
"And that became my routine for looking at porn until I got my own computer: look at porn, then look at dinosaurs until all the Recent Sites were dinosaur-related so that no one would ever know I looked at porn. The day I discovered 'Delete Browser History' was very momentous."
-Reddit user iwishiwasamoose
It looked like it hurt like hell.
"I saw one video when I was 17. I only remember that it looked like it hurt like hell, and that any woman who wanted to have sex had to be crazy. Then I discovered erotic lit in college, which made everything better."
-Account has been deleted
We saw our first dick. We all screamed.
"The first time I watched porn was in seventh grade with a group of girl friends. We had just heard of Chat Roulette and wanted to see what it was. About 10 of us gathered around a small computer, fighting over who was going to be the face in front of the camera. After settling on the girl with the biggest boobs we started. Within the first minute of flipping through we saw our first dick. We all screamed. Directly after was a man holding up a computer to the camera which was showing the video '2 girls 1 cup.' At that moment we abandoned our Chat Roulette man-friend and googled the video. We all sat there watching, screaming in horror for what we were seeing. After that we had a heated discussion about what the material was. I argued for chocolate soft-serve. I still think I am right."
-Anonymous
I loaded up the computer with viruses.
"I first saw porn when I was in middle school (11 or 12). I had just learned about the reproductive systems and sex and decided that typing 'naked.com' into the address bar was a good idea. I did this for a couple weeks until I loaded up the computer with viruses, and my parents discovered it and told me that that kind of stuff is for adults only."
-Reddit user KTcube
I was like, 'No way that's real.'
"It was odd. I saw the guy's dong and I was like, No way that's real."
-Reddit user A_Hospital_with_wifi
We took turns watching the movie and whacking off.
"I was like 12. I went to my friend's cottage; his mom's boyfriend at the time was a Hell's Angel, really cool guy. While they went to town for groceries and stuff, we were going through his things and found a stack of VHS tapes with no tags. Popped one in, and it was porn. My friend had already started beating it on a regular basis, so we took turns watching the movie and whacking off. After a few pumps, I blew a tiny load, used a stray sock to clean it up. The guy found out we had gone through his stash, took us aside, laughed, and then gave us a VHS each. My friend got one with Ron Jeremy, I got some gangbang movie."
-Reddit user DallasDriller
I wanted to be cool.
"I wanted to be cool.
"I wanted to wakeboard like the cool kids.
"So I looked up 'watersports.'"
-Reddit user koproller
