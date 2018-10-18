Here's Where To Find The Steamiest Softcore Porn Online

Whether you’ve never been into explicit erotic films, or you’re jaded from viewing what feels like every sex act play out in hardcore smut, the world of softcore porn has a little something for everyone.
Knowing what constitutes “softcore” porn can be tricky, though, since the definition is quite subjective and it’s changed over time. Generally, softcore porn is described as having a more artistic, sensual, and erotic nature than hardcore materials. With some exceptions, softcore porn does not depict penetration, ejaculation, kink, or erect penises, and some definitions exclude oral sex as well.
The one thing that’s clear is that people love softcore for its aesthetic, which is generally perceived as more tasteful and sophisticated (many comment sections feature film/photo enthusiasts geeking out over the lighting and framing). Softcore porn also tends to come from individuals and collectives who self-describe as ethical and/or feminist producers who make an effort to give as much control to the performers as possible. Many folks even categorize otherwise hardcore porn as softcore if it is feminist and artistically shot. (Of course, people can be into both softcore and hardcore porn — good sex is about choices, after all.)
And while these ambiguous definitions give producers leeway to experiment in awesome (and hot) ways, there is one annoying thing that comes with that: It can be hard to sort through all of the options out there and find and enjoy softcore porn. That’s why we’ve rounded up some awesome places to get your softcore fix.
I Feel Myself
Solely devoted to female pleasure, this project seeks to represent erotica holistically by depicting authentic orgasms. Most videos feature self-pleasure, but there are also several girl-on-girl scenes available, which are their most popular films. I Feel Myself features contributors who are minimally made-up, yet are shot with high-quality cameras, giving their videos a more “natural” feel. While a lot of the imagery is distinctly feminine, this site is clearly focused on portraying pornography in a positive, dignified manner that’s appealing to a wide range of people.
Sex Scenes From Hollywood Films
If you grew up pausing and rewinding erotic scenes from mainstream movies, you might fancy a collection that links directly to the sex scenes from popular films. Some people enjoy watching celebrities simulate or have sex because they feel more familiar with the performer, and therefore more able to vicariously enjoy the erotica. Sometimes, it’s even worth making your way through the entire film just for the sex scene if the emotional and contextual aspects of the sex are part of what turns you on. But if not, try this site and get right to the point.
Hegre
While the vibe of Hegre’s site feels a bit closer to mainstream porn’s male-gaze aesthetic, the erotic photography-focused database boasts incredibly high-quality imagery, so you can “see every freckle.” With a decent amount of tantric sex content and massage-style videos, this erotic site acknowledges the body as a sensual space that can be used to connect with higher states of consciousness.
SoftcoreTube.org
So you want to stream some full-length ‘90s Skinemax movies, but you have no idea where they vanished to? This “tube-style” site allows you to browse all things softcore in one place, and it has content dating back to the mid-1980s. Most films and episodes feature simulated sex, attempts at plot, and plenty of girl-on-girl scenes. Prepare to find yourself captivated by erotica, and then suddenly chuckling at the corny dialogue a minute later.
Lucie Makes Porn
With a strikingly gorgeous, often noir aesthetic, Lucie Makes Porn is a European “femporn” site with relateable original content. The films on Lucie’s site are full of sensitive dialogue, attractive characters, and hot sex scenes. While intercourse is frequently depicted in the films, most shots are framed from the waist-up or don’t explicitly show penetration. There are also several solo scenes and sensation play moments, which are equally as thrilling as those simulating intercourse.
@cummanifesto
Allyee Whaley is seductive, wild, playful, and fights for justice, while simultaneously getting you off — she’s expertly blurring the lines between learning and lusting. While her archive features some hardcore scenes, she puts out plenty of softer erotica. Whaley’s work has a colorful pop, distinguishing it from the grainy film vibe of other contemporary indie porn, and it has a lively attitude which encourages all viewers to embrace their sexuality.
Vex Ashley and her erotic film company Four Chambers
Indie pornographer Vex Ashley’s organic, artistic films give the viewer an immersive experience; if the carefully curated visual aesthetics don’t suck you in, the tantalizing soundscapes surely will. While Four Chambers features hardcore content, the trailers and tumblr feed for the site provide a wealth of ethically filmed softcore content, often referred to as “alt” or “magical.” Vex features a diverse array of performers and producers (who co-own their content), and she seeks to create a different style of pornography — one that doesn’t slam the mainstream industry in order to lift itself up.
Hysterical Literature
At first glance, Hysterical Literature appears to be a series of women filmed in an austere setting, reading passages out of books. But stick with any of their videos for long enough, and you’ll notice a change in expression, or a struggle to maintain composure. That’s because one thing remains constant in every video: Out of frame, each woman is sitting on a Magic Wand being operated by an unseen assistant. The women who read for this series choose what they’re reading, as well as what they’re wearing, and they stop the passage whenever they’re finished. Sure, these videos might be considered “the softest of the softcore,” but they’re undeniably arousing.
Porn As Therapy
This sensitive and intelligently written erotica features still photographs that give the emotional narratives just enough imagery to let your mind fill in the blanks. Porn as Therapy, from School of Life, believes that “pornography has an important and dignified role to play within a good life” — which is a stark contrast from the societal stereotype that porn is inherently demeaning. Since Porn as Therapy is intended to have a therapeutic effect, each story allows you to click through at your own pace, so you can do whatever you please as you go along.
Erika Lust
Erotic film writer, producer, and director Erika Lust is revered for her artistic and innovative pieces, which have won numerous Feminist Porn Awards. While many of her works arguably cross into the realm of hardcore, it’s clear that her sophisticated and tasteful films are considered softcore relative to today’s mainstream porn circuits (you know, that ones that feature extreme close-up shots and dramatized orgasms). Lust’s project XConfessions is particularly approachable, and it contains user-submitted fantasies and real sex stories that are relatable and arousing.
Beautiful Agony
Who would have thought that a catalogue of O-faces could be such a turn on? This wide array of contorted, blissed-out faces easily feels more intimate than watching sex itself. Beautiful Agony began as an experiment, but since its conception nearly 15 years ago, it has been on display in sex museums and has a frequently updated database full of user-submitted orgasms. The intimate scenes make it easy to project your own pleasure onto the subject, and the genuine candidness is a friendly reminder that getting off is hot — regardless of the funny faces you make.
