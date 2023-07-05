Here's Where To Find The Steamiest Softcore Porn Online

ADVERTISEMENT
Whether you’ve never been into explicit erotic films, or you’re jaded from viewing what feels like every sex act play out in hardcore smut, the world of softcore porn has a little something for everyone.
Knowing what constitutes “softcore” porn can be tricky, though, since the definition is quite subjective and it’s changed over time. Generally, softcore porn is described as having a more artistic, sensual, and erotic nature than hardcore materials. With some exceptions, softcore porn does not depict penetration, ejaculation, kink, or erect penises, and some definitions exclude oral sex as well.
The one thing that’s clear is that people love softcore for its aesthetic, which is generally perceived as more tasteful and sophisticated (many comment sections feature film/photo enthusiasts geeking out over the lighting and framing).
Softcore porn also tends to come from individuals and collectives who self-describe as ethical and/or feminist producers who make an effort to give as much control to the performers as possible. Many folks even categorise otherwise hardcore porn as softcore if it is feminist and artistically shot. (Of course, people can be into both softcore and hardcore porn — good sex is about choices, after all.)
And while these ambiguous definitions give producers leeway to experiment in awesome (and hot) ways, there is one annoying thing that comes with that: It can be hard to sort through all of the options out there and find and enjoy softcore porn. That’s why we’ve rounded up some awesome places to get your softcore fix. You're welcome.