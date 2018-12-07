Where To Go For Porn Now That Tumblr's Banning It

After Tumblr announced that starting on December 17, it'll ban porn and adult content from its blogs, many scrambled to find suitable alternatives. The ban — made in response to child pornography being found on the site — will cover photos, GIFs, and videos that show real human genitals, "female-presenting" nipples, or sex acts (written erotica will still be permitted).
Advertisement
Luckily, Tumblr isn't the only place on the internet where you can find not-so-mainstream, ethical, and feminist porn. Erika Lust, Pink and White Productions, TRENCHCOATx, Joy Bear Pictures, Bright Desire, and Arts Erotica are just a handful of porn creators and platforms you can explore when PornHub just isn't doing it for you. And you needn't limit yourself to video content, either. To do that would mean missing out on pornographic comics, online erotic fiction, steamy podcasts, and good, old-fashioned erotic novels — and that sort of FOMO sounds unbearable to us.
Of course, if the main draw of Tumblr's porn content was the fact that it's, you know, free, Reddit should be your next go-to source. There, you can find and subscribe to a wide variety of NSFW subreddits offering everything from photos to videos to GIFs to stories. Whatever your interests are, there's a decent chance that Reddit has a pornographic subreddit for it already.
Sadly, none of these alternatives account for the possibility that you were only going to Tumblr to see one particular creator's content. If that's the case, reach out and find out where else you can find them online — and how you might be able to support their work as they prepare for this ban, too.
Advertisement