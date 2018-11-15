Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Erotica Guide
Porn For Women
So, Tumblr's Taking Down Your Favorite Porn...
by
Sara Coughlin
More from Erotica Guide
Erotica Guide
11 Steamy Erotic Stories Hiding On Reddit
Kasandra Brabaw
Nov 15, 2018
Relationships
Cool Me Down: "Don't Get Too Excited For A Technician"
Pallavi Alvarez pressed her hand to the small of her back and stretched, trying to work the kinks and aches out of her body. It had been years since
by
Alisha Rai
Erotica Guide
Hold Me Down
The following has been excerpted as part of an ongoing Refinery29 series of erotic stories for women, by women. “Give me your hands.” I frowned at
by
Sara Taylor Woods
Erotica Guide
A Gentleman in the Street
From A Gentleman in the Street by Alisha Rai His hand came down on her ass, not hard enough to hurt, but enough to warm. She gave a yelp that was
by
Alisha Rai
Sex & Relationships
Untouchable
From Untouchable by Elizabeth SaFleur Every candle in Carson’s room was lit, over two dozen pillars similar to the ones he’d used in a
by
Elizabeth SaFleur
Sex
Cathedral Of Furs
We're partnering with erotica author and expert Rachel Kramer Bussel to bring you steamy stories written by women. Enjoy the selection below, and head to
by
Lana Fox
Sex
Bollywood & The Beast
We're partnering with erotica author and expert Rachel Kramer Bussel to bring you steamy stories written by women. Enjoy the selection below, and head to
by
Suleikha Snyder
Sex
Tell Me A Secret
We're partnering with erotica author and expert Rachel Kramer Bussel to bring you steamy stories written by women. Enjoy the selection below, and head to
by
Leandra Vane
Sex
9 Things That Taught Us More About Sex Than Actual Sex Ed
All too often, formal sex ed ends up feeling like a game of give and take in which no one wins. Maybe you learn how to use condoms, but you don't learn
by
Sara Coughlin
Sex
Killing Two Birds With One Stone
We're partnering with erotica author and expert Rachel Kramer Bussel to bring you steamy stories written by women. Enjoy the selection below, and head to
by
Cecilia Tan
Sex
I Couldn’t Believe I Was Doing This
We're partnering with erotica author and expert Rachel Kramer Bussel to bring you steamy stories written by women. Enjoy the selection below, and head to
by
Abigail Barnette
Sex
If You’re Good, You’ll Get Another Taste Later
We're partnering with erotica author and expert Rachel Kramer Bussel to bring you steamy stories written by women. Enjoy the selection below, and head to
by
Delphine Dryden
Sex
It Had Never Occurred To Me That This Fantasy Of Mine Did Anythin...
We're partnering with erotica author and expert Rachel Kramer Bussel to bring you steamy stories written by women. Enjoy the selection below, and head to
by
Sommer Marsden
Sex
I Missed The Way You Taste
We're partnering with erotica author and expert Rachel Kramer Bussel to bring you steamy stories written by women. Enjoy the selection below, and head to
by
Fiona Zedde
Wellness
Tell Me More About How Safe I Am
We're partnering with erotica author and expert Rachel Kramer Bussel to bring you steamy stories written by women. Enjoy the selection below, and head to
by
L. Marie Adeline
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner's Latest Campaign Is
Seriously
NSFW
Calvin Klein Underwear was once synonymous with sexy and suggestive ads. (We need not remind you of the iconic images of Mark Wahlberg in his
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Books & Art
Yes, Donald Trump Erotica Exists — & It's Going Viral
Donald Trump is probably really, really angry about this. Or maybe he's able to find humor in the bizarre? Actually...eh, probably not. It all
by
Morgan Baila
Sex & Relationships
This Vibrator Syncs With The Erotica You're Reading
For those of you who've been struggling to coordinate your erotica (fan-written or otherwise) with your vibrator's frequencies, there's now a solution
by
Sara Coughlin
US
I Learned About Sex From Jokey Porn Books — Written By My Dad
There is sex appeal in secrecy. That’s why Pandora opened that box, why Alice drank all of those potions from those bottles, and why children rifle
by
Sara Faith Alterman
Sex & Relationships
Which Bondage Book Should You Read Instead Of
Fifty
...
Let’s not beat around the bush: The popularity of E.L. James' 50 Shades of Grey trilogy isn’t due to sparkling prose or mind-blowing plot twists. The
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
How Writing Erotica Changed My Sex Life
I owe my career in erotica to one controversial woman who made headlines in 1999: Monica Lewinsky. While muddling through law school, I had been reading a
by
Rachel Kramer Bussel
Diet & Nutrition
Porn On The Page: 6 Erotic Fiction Websites
With so much attention given to porn in its video form, sometimes literotica gets short shrift. But, reading sex can be just as much of a turn-on as
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
Stoya On Erotica & Pain After Sex
We love chatting with Stoya — writer, thinker, on-screen-sex haver — about all manner of sexual, sensual, and feminist topics. In fact, we had so much
by
Stoya
San Francisco
Sex Ed: An Erotica Retrospective Hits S.F.
Looking for a way to spice up date night with that special sexy someone? One option: Checking this seriously fascinating talk from best-selling
by
Klassy Goldberg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted