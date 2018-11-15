11 Steamy Erotic Stories Hiding On Reddit

Once upon a time, erotica was hard to come by — especially erotica written from a woman's perspective or that showed women in powerful positions. But now, we live in the age of the internet and anyone with a connection can access super hot, well-written sex stories day or night.
You can find erotica on individual erotic fiction websites, of course, but also on your go-to social media sites. Reddit, for example, has several great erotic fiction threads that round up tales of man-woman sex, same-gender lovin', BDSM, group sex, voyeurism, sex parties, and more.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the hottest erotic stories you can find on Reddit, so you don't have to go hunting for them. Enjoy.
You know, I bet this poor couch has never seen any fucking. I feel like we should change that.
The Cabin Hideout
Plot: In a dystopian society, a man and a woman hide from the government in a cabin outside of the city. But hiding is boring, and they have to find a way to pass the time.
Features: Penis-in-vagina sex from a woman's point of view, rough sex, light choking, dirty talk.
Excerpt: "'Yeah, I was thinking of having someone fuck my brains out, but sadly it's incredibly hard to find a man who's up to the job.'
"Alex shook his head and smiled over her lady-like choice of words, then nodded over to the couch. 'You know, I bet this poor couch has never seen any fucking. I feel like we should change that.'"
Tom grabbed a flogger from the wall before we made our way upstairs.
Pajama Party Wife Swap
Plot: Two couples attend a pajama party-themed sex party and decide to swap partners for the night.
Features: Swinging, BDSM, voyeurism, penis-in-vagina sex from a woman's point of view, and attraction between two women.
Excerpt: "Tom looked over at us and whispered, 'You guys want to come to our room? We brought an eighteen year old bottle of Glenfiddich.'
"Max and I looked at each other. I waited for Max to make the final determination. He stood up and hauled me up with him. Tom helped Ann up and together, we made our way out of the basement. As we passed a mounted rack of whips and riding crops, Tom grabbed a flogger from the wall before we made our way upstairs."
Our lips separate from a kiss as you gasp, my fingertips stroking up and down your inner thigh.
The Vacation Flight
Plot: A man and woman on an airplane sneak into the bathroom to join the mile-high club.
Features: Fingering and penis-in-vagina sex from the man's point of view.
Excerpt: "My palm brushes against your cheek, falling across your body, over your breasts and down your tummy to rest on your thigh under the blanket. Our lips separate from a kiss as you gasp, my fingertips stroking up and down your inner thigh."
Hi, I’m Ross with Hardsmith IT Services. I’m here to service your computer.
The IT Guy Who Services Pussy
Plot: A sex worker dressed up as an IT man goes to a client's home to "service" her.
Features: A blowjob and penis-in-vagina sex from the man's point of view.
Excerpt: "With that killer smile that women love so much, I said, 'Hi, I’m Ross with Hardsmith IT Services. I’m here to service your computer.'
'Please, come on in,' she purred."
Avery pushed himself up on his long, lean arms to gaze down at his husband.
The Under: Part 1
Plot: A gay man has loving sex with his husband during a lazy, rainy morning in bed.
Features: A blow job and anal sex between two cisgender men.
Excerpt: "He prodded gently and deepened their kiss, bringing tongues together, swirling them and mixing together until one could not tell themselves from the other. They parted, and with a wry half smile, Avery pushed himself up on his long, lean arms to gaze down at his husband."
Partygoers were using the sexual energy flowing through the hall to fuel their burning need to explore their deepest desires.
Rush: Part 1
Plot: A woman and a man attend an exclusive, high-scale 12-hour-long sex party.
Features: Public sex, group sex, BDSM, a blow job between two cisgender men, threesomes, and oral sex from a cis woman's point of view.
Excerpt: "Watching the beautiful show of lost inhibitions, partygoers of all types sat on burgundy and black furniture arranged haphazardly around the open hall, engaging in various acts of sex. Some were just enjoying the show as teasing caresses began to heat up their bodies. Some were toying with themselves; either with their own hands or with various novelties available for purchase. And others were with their partners or in groups, using the immense sexual energy flowing through the hall to fuel their own burning need to explore some of their deepest and darkest desires."
The heat between them turned back on as if an invisible switch had been flipped.
Amelia and Lucile: Part One and Part Two
Plot: Two single mothers have sex on a live-streamed webcam show in order to make quick cash, but soon realize that their feelings are real.
Features: Live webcam streaming, fingering, and oral sex.
Excerpt: "The heat between them turned back on as if an invisible switch had been flipped. They each took healthy sips of their wine, and set the glasses down. Amelia’s hands were the first to touch, brushing Lucy’s shoulder-length warm copper-toned hair behind her slender shoulder before tracing her fingers down her arm."
I was an actor, and he was the director.
Saturday Night, Sunday Morning
Plot: A gender non-conforming person schedules sex with a man they met online.
Features: A blowjob and a dominant/submissive dynamic.
Excerpt: "I stood expectantly, curious about what he wanted to do, but calm, because he was running the show. I was an actor, and he was the director."
I knew my husband's fantasy was to watch anyway.
Having Sex With My Husband Watching
Plot: A man walks in on his wife having sex with another man, but that was the plan all along.
Features: Group sex, oral sex, voyeurism, exhibitionism, and penis-in-vagina sex from both the husband's and wife's point of view.
Excerpt: "It was around this time my husband walked in. I heard the door close, and saw him walk over to one of the seats, but to be honest, I didn't pay too much attention to him. I was enjoying myself with Rupert, and I knew my husband's fantasy was to watch anyway."
No one seemed too concerned with the couple sitting alone in the booth.
After The Bar
Plot: A straight couple starts their night out at a bar, and finish it at home.
Features: Public fingering, a blow job, penis-in-vagina sex, and squirting.
Excerpt: "I looked around at the loud, drunk, 20-somethings who had surrounded us and were frantically pitching their sexual availability to anyone who would listen. None of them seemed too concerned with the couple sitting alone in the booth."
I've had a super shitty day and I could really use someone to have sex with me.
Living Next Door To Alice
Plot: A man helps his next-door neighbor carry groceries into her house and then ends up helping her in other ways, too.
Features: Penis-in-vagina sex from a man's perspective.
Excerpt: "Kyle walked over to the espresso machine he had spotted and was just about to fill it with water when he felt her hand on his arm and looked over.
'Actually, let's do the coffee later.'
'Uh, okay?" he asked, confused as to what she was up to and then she added to that confusion tenfold by pulling her shirt over her head in one swift motion.
'I've had a super shitty day and I could really use someone to have sex with me.'"
