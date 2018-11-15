11 Steamy Erotic Stories Hiding On Reddit

A man helps his next-door neighbor carry groceries into her house and then ends up helping her in other ways, too.Penis-in-vagina sex from a man's perspective."Kyle walked over to the espresso machine he had spotted and was just about to fill it with water when he felt her hand on his arm and looked over.'Actually, let's do the coffee later.''Uh, okay?" he asked, confused as to what she was up to and then she added to that confusion tenfold by pulling her shirt over her head in one swift motion.'I've had a super shitty day and I could really use someone to have sex with me.'"