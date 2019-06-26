7 Erotic Podcasts You'll Want To Start Listening To ASAP

When we think about porn, most of our minds probably flash to a laptop screen. But porn isn't just something that can be watched. Sometimes, the best porn is porn that you read or listen to.
Yes, you can listen to explicit content, and it's surprisingly easy, thanks to podcasts. You just have to decide what you're looking for. Some podcasts are all about getting you hot and bothered, while others are meant to help people through sexual insecurities (and they just might happen to turn you on, too).
So which podcasts are actually worth your time? We've rounded up a few good ones to get you started.