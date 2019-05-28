The Brand-New Podcasts Of 2019 We Can't Wait To Listen To

Hear us out: Podcasts are the new TV shows. I spend more time talking to my friends about the podcasts we're listening to – most recently, The Dropout podcast about Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and Wondery's absolutely gripping podcast Over My Dead Body — than the TV shows we're watching. Some of the most cutting-edge true crime reporting has migrated to podcasts, where stories are unspooled in episodes that end in cliffhangers.
Of course, there's also the fact that podcasts are more and more often turned into TV shows. This year alone, we saw Homecoming and Dirty John adapted into critically acclaimed dramas. Which will be next?
We've gathered the most exciting recent podcasts (some of which premiered in late 2018). There's something for everyone. Here are the new conversation-starter podcasts of 2019.