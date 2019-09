Pop Culture's Next Scammer Obsession Is Elizabeth Holmes: Here's How Her Story Ended

Despite the educated misgivings, Holmes and Theranos were sure their proprietary pinprick technology was a game-changer. They refused to let anyone investing know more about the details, but that didn’t keep people from throwing millions of dollars her way, or for Walgreens to partner with her to open hundreds of blood collection centers. Doing away with intravenous blood work, she asserted, would save millions of lives... and men in charge love that sort of largess when it comes to business gambles. The claim helped Holmes bring some seriously powerful leaders into the company’s orbit — like former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis, former Secretary of State George Schultz, and even former secretary of state Henry Kissinger (none of whom have medical backgrounds, for what it’s worth). All three men served on the board of directors for the company and with this level of interest and financial encouragement, Holmes pressed on.