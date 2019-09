It's well known that stretching the truth isn't exactly an anomaly in business, particularly tech — though even HBO's Silicon Valley knows there is a difference between business and straight up lying. Many would say it’s par for the course. In the case of Theranos, there was not much truth to begin with: The machines Theranos built could only perform a fraction of the tests a traditional lab could. Interestingly, women in business are not typically seen as being capable of this level of deceit, though with so few women in positions of power, its difficult to measure how gender affects this type of behavior. Though Holmes’ behavior may negatively impact how women founders are perceived , it’s important that her actions not be branded as archetypal.