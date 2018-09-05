Ultimately, though Theranos has shuttered its doors, the ordeal is still not over. Both Holmes and former Theranos president (and Holmes' ex-boyfriend) Sunny Balwani are expected to head to criminal trial after being charged with "massive fraud," most likely sometime next year or in 2020. But, even as the disgraced company comes to a close and the media hearsay proliferates, it’s important that we hold Holmes to account without letting her actions sabotage the business prospects of other women leaders in the process. After all, making gendered generalizations or attempting to extrapolate one individual's behavior to leaders of that gender as a whole would be a disservice. Besides, existing double standards are already bad enough.