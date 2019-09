Anna Delvey, the New York socialite that wasn't, has captured the public's fascination . The alleged grifter reportedly financed a luxurious lifestyle via a series of scams, framing herself as a German heiress when, in fact, she was a broke fraud. Ironically, the fact that Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin) was nothing that she appeared to be made her all the more interesting. The story of how she conned the NYC elite was so captivating that Shonda Rhimes is taking it to Netflix.