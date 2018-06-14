Anna Delvey, the New York socialite that wasn't, has captured the public's fascination. The alleged grifter reportedly financed a luxurious lifestyle via a series of scams, framing herself as a German heiress when, in fact, she was a broke fraud. Ironically, the fact that Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin) was nothing that she appeared to be made her all the more interesting. The story of how she conned the NYC elite was so captivating that Shonda Rhimes is taking it to Netflix.
Delvey may be quite the character, but she's not the only person involved in this crazy tale. After all, a con artist needs people to con. Delvey, through her posing as a German Blair Waldorf, made quite a few friends. So who is in Delvey's web, and how might they make their way onto the show? Click through to find out.