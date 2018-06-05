On The Scene At Anna Delvey's First Hearing As The Notorious Soho Grifter

This particular appearance was brief — the two sides quickly decided on a June 19 deadline to submit written arguments for her plea deal, and that was that — but was the first time those who read Delvey's story had the opportunity to lay eyes on her. Followers of Delvey's story will be happy to know she was still sporting her trademark Céline glasses, but her free-flowing mane had been wrangled into two braided pigtails. You'll probably see for yourself sometime soon, since professional photographers were granted permission to take photos over Spodek's objections. This case, according to Judge Kiesel, had become of such public interest that photos were now warranted, just one of many ways Delvey's life has changed since she became infamous.