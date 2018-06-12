Did Anna Delvey, NYC's Notorious Scammer, Just Upload A Photo From Rikers?

The story of how Anna Delvey scammed her way into a luxurious New York City lifestyle opens up many questions. Right now, however, we just have one: Is Delvey seriously Instagramming from prison?
That's certainly what it looks like. In a post published to Instagram account @theannadelvey, the notorious New Yorker and former Purple magazine intern geo-tags Riker's Island Maximum Security Prison while posing next to the woman who appears to be Neffatari "Neff" Davis.
"Thelma & Louise," Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin) seemingly wrote, referencing the 1991 film in which two women drive off a cliff rather than face criminal charges. (The irony, I hope, is not lost on Delvey.)
Advertisement
Davis, a 25-year-old concierge at 11 Howard in Soho, befriended Delvey towards the end of her scam and was profiled in The Cut's piece on the con artist.
The famous grifter, who, in 2017, was indicted on six counts of grand larceny and attempted grand larceny, claimed the public's fascination just this year.
In April, Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel Deloache Williams published an essay about her time with Delvey, in which Delvey posed as a German heiress, showered Williams with fancy dinners and vacations, and, ultimately, orchestrated a scam that lost Williams a whopping $62,000. In May, The Cut published an article from the perspective of Davis, who got to know Delvey while she was living at the boutique hotel where she worked.
Shortly after The Cut piece came out, Shonda Rhimes and Netflix announced that they would put Delvey's story on the small screen. (Someone tell Madelaine Petsch's agent.)
Personal cellphone use is not exactly a thing at Riker's Island, nor does this photo actually look like it was taken in the prison. It's possible that someone else has access to Delvey's Instagram account and is trolling us all.
Then again, Delvey's a pretty notorious scammer... so maybe she conned her way into iPhone privileges. Honestly, crazier things have happened.
Advertisement