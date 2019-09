Did Anna Delvey, NYC's Notorious Scammer, Just Upload A Photo From Rikers?

In April, Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel Deloache Williams published an essay about her time with Delvey, in which Delvey posed as a German heiress, showered Williams with fancy dinners and vacations, and, ultimately, orchestrated a scam that lost Williams a whopping $62,000. In May, The Cut published an article from the perspective of Davis, who got to know Delvey while she was living at the boutique hotel where she worked.