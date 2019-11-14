Carrie Coon Is A Ruthless Mommy Scammer In Motherhacker

“I have four siblings — I’m the youngest of five — and my mom was a yeller. I don’t think she’d mind me saying that. [Laughs] I feel some of that rhythmic chastisement comes easily to me. When you have a young person in your life, who is also old enough to challenge your motivations and choices, I imagine that’s a really complicated relationship. My son [is 19 months old and] is just getting to the place where he can notice I’m gone and ask for me by name. That’s hard enough. I can’t imagine getting to a place where my child has so much free will and calls into my choices from a moral perspective, let alone a practical one. I hope it feels truthful on the podcast. I’m not at that place in my life yet, but I’ve seen a lot of my friends go through it. Children are great mirrors!”