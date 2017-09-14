So if you get a phone call and the person on the other line says, "This is Equifax calling to verify your account information," just hang up. "Don't tell them anything," says the FTC. "They’re not from Equifax. It’s a scam. Equifax will not call you out of the blue." Additionally, if prompted, don't press any buttons or give them any personal or financial information. And, don't trust caller ID: "Scammers can spoof their numbers so it looks like they are calling from a particular company, even when they're not."