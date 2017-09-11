Were You Hit By The Equifax Security Breach?

Freezing one's credit report is another, "more drastic action" that Harrow says can be done independently of Equifax. To do so, individuals must contact each of the three bureaus and make the request. This option prevents lenders from pulling your credit report, "and ostensibly keeps anyone from being able to open an account in your name," he continues. But, he adds, "it is not a good option for someone who plans to apply for credit, such as a mortgage or auto loan in the near future. To do so, they will need to unfreeze their credit reports first."